Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the Kashmiris yesterday observed Youm-e-Istehsal (day of exploitation) against the illegal merger of occupied Kashmir into the Indian territory.

The Pakistanis and the Kashmiris observed the first anniversary of the August 5, 2019 day amid the Kashmir military siege.

One-minute silence was observed across the country on the eve of Youm-e-Istehsal. Along with Pakistan, the day was observed throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir and rest of the world by the overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris to condemn the illegal, immoral and inhuman Indian action of August 5, 2019.

Addressing a rally in Islamabad in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal, President Dr. Arif Alvi urged the international community to press India to allow the media enter Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to report facts from there.

The President demanded that the changes made in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in violation of the UN resolutions and the Geneva Convention should be reversed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to express solidarity with innocent Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal.

The premier said that PM Narendra Modi had made a huge miscalculated mistake on August 5 of the last year. He added that oppression of Kashmiris increased after BJP came into power as Modi won election by inciting hatred against Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Kashmiris facing Indian atrocities were not alone and Pakistan will continue in exposing real face of India before the world through more effective manner.

In a video message on Youm-e-Istehsal, he said PM Imran Khan was fighting case of Kashmiris as their ambassador. He also reassured all Kashmiris of Azad Kashmir and Occupied Kashmir that they are not alone and every Pakistani is standing with them and feels their pain.

The Minister said that the world is not unaware about the ongoing human rights violations and atrocities against unarmed Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Qureshi promised Kashmiris that as long as their leadership is detained, he will be their ambassador and will approach capital of every country for their rights because as Foreign Minister, it is his duty.

He said Kashmiris were facing year-long continuous curfew and military siege while the world could not tolerate 4 month lockdown due to coronavirus.

A rally – led by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz – was organised in Islamabad in which people from different schools of thought participated.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the day was marked with the mass anti-India protest rallies and processions at all small and major cities and towns across the liberated territory including the capital city of Muzaffarabad against the unilateral Indian action stabbing the special status of the disputed IIOJK this day last year at gun point – denying all international norms and commitments.R

Earlier, ahead of first anniversary of India’s illegal action of scrapping the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the government unveiled official political map of Pakistan.

The government also unveiled a special postage stamp in connection with Youme-e-Istehsal to highlight the wave of terror unleashed by Modi government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.