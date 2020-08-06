Share:

BADIN - The ‘Youm-e-Istehsal was observed in district Badin to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris on Wednesday. The main event was held in Government High School Badin and presided by the Dr. Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, Deputy Commissioner Badin and participated by large number of the participants including. Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, SSP Badin, Dr. Ali Nawaz District Planning and Development officer Badin, Asadullah Khoso, ADC-II Badin, Mumtaz Notkani, DEO, Secondary Badin, Muhammad Aslam Pathan, DEO, Primary Badin, Ghafar Khoso, Deputy Director, Social Welfare Department Badin, Muhammad Khan Samoon, District Focal Person, Education, and representatives of different organizations included of LHDP, NRSP, HANDS, Rahnuma-FPAP, PRC, SRSO and others. On the occasion the rally was also taken out from Allah-Walla Chowk Badin which after marching on the main roads of city concluded at Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chowk Badin.

While addressing the participants of the event, Dr. Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Badin stated that we would continue to fight for Kashmiris against illegal actions of the Indian Govt ,adding, that India has occupied Kashmir and now it was committing atrocities on the people of Kashmir.

Dr. Hafeez Ahmed Siyal observed that Indian Government has made many promises to Kashmiris and Pakistan but none of those promises were fulfilled which he termed ‘severe injustice’ with people of Kashmir.

He said that the time is not far away when the sacrifices of the people of the Occupied Kashmir will come true and Kashmiris will live freely.

Dr. Siyal urged the international community to play role for implementing the UN resolutions regarding Kashmir issue and giving them freedom for passing their lives on their own choice.