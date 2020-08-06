Share:

SARGODHA - A young man was killed over a minor dispute in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station. Police said on Wednesday that Naeem Shah (28) resident of Hussain Shah village had kept parrots in his house which flew to his neighbour Zameer Shah’s house. When the former demanded his parrots from the latter, who refused to return which led to a quarrel. In a fit of rage, Zameer along with his two accomplices shot dead Naeem Shah and fled from the scene. The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police have registered a case against the accused.