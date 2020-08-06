Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Wednesday appointed Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as new Foreign Office spokesperson, replacing Aisha Farooqui.

A notification for the appointment of Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri was issued here. Aisha Farooqui is going for a training course.

Chaudhri has served for 26 years in the foreign ministry and remained at the post of Director General South Asia before being handed over the new responsibility. He also served as DG Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey and joint secretary national security.

Chaudhri also served at Pakistan Embassy in Washington and the High Commission in London.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 19, 2019 had appointed Aisha Farooqui as spokesperson. She had replaced Dr Mohammed Faisal, who was appointed as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany.

Aisha Farooqui is a career diplomat who joined the Foreign Services of Pakistan in 1994. She had served as consul general of Pakistan in Houston, United States before the recent assignment.