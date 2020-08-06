Share:

MULTAN - Deputy Administrator Zakat & Usher Multan division, Mahar Ismail Syal said that they had sought list of deserving people from local zakat commitees for guzara allowance by August 15.

Talking to media on Wednesday, Deputy Administrator Zakat Mahar Ismail said that there were 558 zakat committees across the district while each committee would recommend names of 14 deserving people from their respective areas. He said that the names of recommended people would be sent to Punjab government for financial assistance through Zakat funds, under the directions of provincial minister for Zakat & Usher Shoukat Ali Laleka.

He said that Rs 9000 each guzara allowance to recommended people would be distributed through easy paisa.

Ismail said that transparency would be ensured in all process so that deserving people affected due to coronavirus pandemic could avail the assistance.