LAHORE - A delegation of the Higher Education Commission led by Chairman Engineer Syed Intiaz Hussain Gilani visited the National College of Arts in Lahore Thursday.

The visiting team also held a meeting with Principal Dr Murtaza Jarfri at his office and discussed various issues. Heads of different departments of the college were also present.

The HEC chairman also visited an art exhibition regarding maps and historical buildings of Lahore at Zahoorul Akhlaq Art Gallery of the college. He apprised the artists and photographers of the exhibition who made possible to watch all historical buildings and roads of the cultural hub of the country under one roof.

Later, the chairman and college principal participated in the annual festival. They witnessed performances of the students. The students staged skits to highlight the need of peace in the country. He awarded the Nautanki society cash prize.

The performances of the students did not let the chairman attend his next appointments. Appreciating the students, he said said he had cancelled his next appointments for the day as he wanted to attend all performances of the students. Despite his busy schedule, he spent more than five hours in the college. He mingled with the students and assured them that he would revisit the college. He also attended the music performances of NCA students. At the end, the college principal thanked the chairman and other guests.