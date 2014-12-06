LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that inter-provincial harmony will improve due to visit of students of Cadet College Qila Saifullah Balochistan.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of students of Cadet College Qila Saifullah Baluchistan who called on him under the leadership of Vice Principal Abdul Khaliq. He said that the people of Punjab had sentiments of love and brotherhood for their Baloch brethren.

Shahbaz Sharif announced laptops for the teachers and students of the college. He also announced water filteration plant for the college, Rs30 lakh for the management of college, Rs40 lakh for construction of swimming pool, Rs30 lakh for setting up junior school and a bus for students of Cadet College Qila Saifullah Baluchistan.

The chief minister said that Punjab government had given Rs11 billion of its share to Balochistan in NFC Award and a total of Rs55b of its share had been given to Balochistan during five years. He said that special quota for students of Balochistan had been allocated in educational institutions of Punjab.

Addressing the students, Shahbaz Sharif said that no nation could progress or achieve a respectable place without education. He said that education, health and law& order are linked with each other. The Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps for the improvement of education system and empowering the youth which have yielded very encouraging and positive results, he added.

The chief minister said that allocation of special quota for the students of Balochistan was one of the important steps taken in education sector in Punjab. He said every child has right over education and Punjab government is providing this right to them.

He said that unjust system would have to be replaced by such a system where equal rights should be available to all and there should be equality, justice, honesty and hard work. He said that unfortunately corruption has hollowed Pakistan but youth will bring a positive change in the country and this change will be for the elimination of corruption, maintenance of good governance and provision of basic needs.

The chief minister said that youth would have to play their active role along with government. He said that our elders sacrificed lakhs of precious lives for the creation of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan was achieved so that there should be supremacy of justice, honesty and equality.

“Unfortunately, corruption, safarish, nepotism and Bradrism have been promoted in the country. Due to four martial laws, the country is lagging far behind. The country is for all of us and we all will have to play our role for its progress,” the CM held.

Replying to the questions of the students, the chief minister said that work had been done for raising the living standard of the deprived segments of the society during the last six years in Punjab. He said that whether it was metro bus project or laptop scheme, endowment fund or provision of tractors at subsided rates, the focus of our vision is deprived segments of the society.

He said that Punjab government had given gift of a cardiac center to Balochistan and two billion rupees had been released for its construction. The students and teachers of cadet collage paid tribute to the development vision of Shahbaz Sharif and said that Punjab had played the role of elder brother in the real sense.