LAHORE: A thick fog blanketed Lahore late Saturday night and in the early morning hours of Sunday, reducing visibility to almost zero.

Motorway’s section of Lahore- Kalashah Kaku was closed to all kinds of traffic for safety purposes by the Motorway Police due to the extreme weather condition. Traffic was diverted towards GT Road.

Motorway police has advised drivers to use fog lights in these weather conditions.

The Spokesperson for Motorway police also advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel under such conditions.