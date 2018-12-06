Share:

SARGODHA - At least 20 girl students were injured in a road accident in the limits of Kotmomin police here on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 sources said the van carrying female students of a private college, was on its way to Village Higgins, Tehsil Kotmomin, when it overturned outside Kotmomin Town owing to rash driving. As a result, 20 students including driver sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted 13 students to THQ Hospital while seven students including the driver were referred to DHQ Hospital Sargodha due to their serious condition. Police were investigating the incident.