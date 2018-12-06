Share:

LAHORE - Brilliant unbeaten knocks of Abid Ali and Agha Salman steered Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to 170-1 in 65 overs in their first innings on the day two of the five-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2018-19 final against SNGPL at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi on Wednesday.

Abid Ali was hero of the day, as he first gathered 27 runs for the first-wicket partnership with Jamal Anwar, who was sent packing by Asad Ali at his personal score of 27 runs. Abid then partnering with Agha Salman added significant 143 runs for the second wicket stand. At the close of the day two, HBL scored 170-1.

Abid kept his cool to score unbeaten 92 runs. He played 191 balls in his brilliant knock which also include 12 boundaries. His partner Agha Salman was also super cool with bat as he struck unbeaten 50 runs by playing 172 balls smashing 4 fours. Asad Ali was the only bowler for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), who took one wicket conceding 17 runs in 11 overs.

Earlier, SNGPL resumed their first innings with overnight score of 238-6 in 90 overs and could add only 66 runs in their total, making it 304. Captain Misbah-ul-Haq was top scorer with 91 runs, which he thwarted by playing 184 balls smashing 11 fours and one six while some other key contribution came from Khurram Shahzad (47), Mohammad Imran (40), Ali Waqas (38), Bilawal Bhatti (25) and wicketkeeper Adnan Akmal (22), as the tail-ender of SNGPL couldn’t add significant runs in their total.

Abdur Rehman was wrecker-in-chief of SNGPL batting line up as he clinched four wickets for 90 runs in 40.2 overs while Khurram Shahzad was also main wicket-taker, who captured 3 wickets for 65 runs in 21 overs while Agha Salman bagged 2 wickets for 42 runs and Faheem Ashraf one wicket for 52.

Faisal Afridi and Mohammad Asif are officiating the match as field umpires while Waleed Yaqoob is television umpire and Shahid Butt is match referee. In case of a draw, the team having gained lead will clinch the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam trophy.

Scorecard

SNGPL 1ST INNINGS:

Imran Butt lbw b Khurram Shehzad 10

Ali Waqas b Faheem Ashraf 38

Khurram Shehzad c Agha b K Shehzad 47

Iftikhar Ahmed c Agha b Abdur Rehman 10

Misbah-ul-Haq c Jamal b K Shehzad 91

Adnan Akmal c Rameez b Agha Salman 22

Imran Khalid b Agha Salman 9

M Imran lbw b Abdur Rehman 40

Bilawal Bhatti not out 25

Azizullah lbw b Abdur Rehman 0

Asad Ali b Abdur Rehman 5

EXTRAS: (lb 7) 7

TOTAL: (all out, 110.2 overs) 304

FOW: 1-24, 2-65, 3-88, 4-118, 5-152, 6-186, 7-274, 8-274, 9-276, 10-304.

BOWLING: Umar Gul 18-4-39-0, Faheem Ashraf 18-6-52-1, Abdur Rehman 40.2-12-90-4, Khurram Shehzad 21-8-65-3, Agha Salman 11-2-42-2, Saad Khan 2-0-9-0.

HBL 1ST INNINGS:

Abid Ali not out 92

Jamal Anwar lbw b Asad Ali 19

Agha Salman not out 50

EXTRAS: (b 8, nb 1) 9

TOTAL: (one wkt, 65 overs) 170

FOW: 1-27.

BOWLING: Asad Ali 11-8-17-1, Azizullah 12-3-27-0, Imran Khalid 15-2-46-0, Bilawal Bhatti 11-1-32-0, Mohammad Imran 4-1-10-0, Iftikhar Ahmed 12-2-30-0.

TOSS: SNGPL

UMPIRES: Faisal Afridi, Mohammad Asif

MATCH REFEREE: Shahid Butt