Acute Stroke Center for paralysis patients has started functioning at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences of Lahore General Hospital. Principal Ameeruddin Medical College Prof Mohammad Tayyab inaugurated the center on Wednesday. Prof Umair Rasheed Chaudhary, Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salah-ud-Din, Director Administration Dr Rana Shafiq and AMS Admin Dr Syed Jaffar Hussain Shah were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Mohammad Tayyab said that such initiatives would help decreasing paralysis related deaths. Prof Umair Rasheed Chaudhary said that immediate medical attention was a key in saving patients from complications. “Six to 24 hours are vital in paralysis attack. Blood clot can be removed from the brain through angiography. Immediate intervention can save patients from complications”, he said. He said that a two days International Conference on paralysis was starting at PINS on Thursday (today). He said that known experts from the US, UK, UAE and other countries would deliver lectures in the conference. He said that the conference would a good learning opportunity for young doctors.