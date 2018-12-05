Share:

Islamabad-The administration at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) seems to have succumbed to the pressure of the Labour Union (CBA) and agreed to reverse a number of decisions taken by the previous administration.

A meeting to ‘redress the grievances of CDA Labour Union (CBA) was held on 23 November 2018 with DG Administration in the chair. The representatives of the Union presented their charter of demands. As per decision taken in the meeting, the CDA administration agreed to restore accommodation allocation rules-2002 of the federal government and withdraw amendments made by the CDA Board in June 2017. It assured the Union representatives to present a summary in this regard before the upcoming meeting of the CDA Board for formal approval. Meanwhile, no adverse action will be taken against the employees. Similarly, the meeting agreed that allotment of the allottee’s accommodation can be made to serving spouse or children of the allottee if they are entitled.

On the issue of cancellation of allotted government accommodations on the plea that the employee owns a house in his own name or in the name of his spouse or dependent children at the station of his posting shall not be allowed government accommodation, the administration assured the Union representatives that a summary had already been submitted in this regard to the Board will be presented before the upcoming CDA Board meeting. The previous administration had decided to cancel allotment of government accommodations for those employees who even own plot in Islamabad instead of a house. On the demand of the union representatives to withdraw all cancelation letters/ show-cause notices issued on the basis of a survey report of sublet/partially sublet quarters, the administration decided to hold such notices in abeyance till a fresh survey is carried out.

The administration also assured the representatives of the Labour Union to discuss the issue of privatization of sanitation directorate (sector I-8, I-9, Bazar H-9, Blue Area) in a separate meeting. Earlier, the CDA had decided to privatize the sanitation directorate against which the employees of the sanitation directorate and Labour Union representatives had protested.

The administration also agreed to implement board decision regarding general up-gradation of CDA employees (BPS-1 to 16 Non-gazetted) on completion of 5 years of service. The administration also agreed to consult with CBA before suspension/disciplinary action against the CBA reps/office bearers, according to the decision taken by the meeting.