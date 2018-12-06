Share:

KABUL - Direct peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement may start either this year or next year, Ihsan Taheri, the representative of Afghanistan’s High Peace Council, told Sputnik, adding that the desire to launch such talks was growing among the members of the Taliban.

“We are hopeful that the peace negotiations between the government and Taliban could start very soon, because, according to our sources, the tendency is growing at different levels of the leadership of the Taliban … tendency for direct talks to start with the government of Afghanistan, tendency for considering peace a major issue … We are hopeful, either this year or next year, peace negotiations between government and the Taliban directly … should start,” Taheri said.

The representative of the council said that all the major obstacles to the start of the direct talks were removed.

“We don’t have any problem left, except the decision to be made by the Taliban leadership to announce their delegation, to announce their readiness for direct talks to happen between the government and themselves … The major problems, everything is solved now,” Taheri said.

The council is willing to help ensure that the talks are held in any place that the Taliban deems secure. “The HPC [High Peace Council] will facilitate any place, anywhere, the Taliban thinks is safe for them, is secure for them and is good for them to start direct negotiations with the government of Afghanistan, including [within] Afghanistan and out of Afghanistan,” he said. Taheri explained that Kabul was ready to negotiate with the Taliban as it saw the movement as armed opposition, unlike other militant groups active in Afghanistan.

Established in 2010 by then-President Hamid Karzai, the HPC is a body in charge of negotiating peace with the Taliban.

Therefore, Kabul is open to discuss “any issue crucial for Afghanistan’s future,” the official said. There are “no problems” for the government and the Taliban even to talk changes to the country’s constitution because is provisions allow for making amendments. Now, it is up to the Taliban to respond to the HPC’s peace gesture and confirm if they are ready for direct talks, Taheri noted. The militant movement has long rejected the government’s offers of talks, saying they will only deal with the US. In the meantime, they sent emissaries to meet with Afghan government officials in Moscow in early November.

The talks in Moscow mark the first time the Taliban has publicly appeared in the international arena since they were removed from power in Afghanistan following the US-led invasion in 2001. The meeting, brokered by Russian diplomats, helped pave the way for a future dialogue between Kabul and the Taliban, Taheri said. “The atmosphere was very friendly at the end of the conference,” he said, adding that the Kabul delegation was comfortable sitting in front of the Taliban officials. “The discussions were going on even during coffee breaks… there was no negativity at all.” There has been low-key diplomatic activity going on in and around Afghanistan.

In recent months, the Taliban reportedly sent official delegations to neighboring Uzbekistan, and also held talks with US diplomats in Qatar, where the militants’ political wing has an unofficial liaison office.