HAFIZABAD - A religious scholar of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan Mufti Qari Muhammad Yousaf,71, resident of village Lakhanwal, District Gujrat, who was detained in District Jail Hafizabad, died of natural death. He was real maternal uncle of TLP Patron-In chief Pir Muhammad Afzal Qadri.

He was arrested by the Gujrat police about 12 days ago and was lodged in the District Jail Hafizabad. After post-mortem the dead body has been handed over to the heirs. According to jail administration, the deceased was suffering from some intestinal disease and was shifted to the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad where he breathed his last.