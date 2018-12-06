Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur Tuesday moved to bring about basic changes in its programs of infotainment to make it more attractive and swift source of knowledge, information and entertainment harmonious to the need of the modern age.

This was disclosed by the Radio’s Station Director Muhammad Shakeel while chairing an advisory meeting, attended by heads and representatives of various nation-building institutions.

Prominent among others who attended the meeting included Director AJK Livestock Department Dr Zubair Jiraal, Chief Conservator Forests Sardar Muhammad Naseer, DFO Farooq Khan, Deputy Director Agriculture Department Abdul Raoof, Head of News Division Mirpur Ali Akhtar Ali, Incharge Programs Muhammad Jamil Basher and others.

The station director continued that the Radio has designed more attractive programs for first quarter of the New Year 2019, enriched with basic information and guidance about promotion of agriculture, protection of forests, environment and livestock besides the civic facilities for its valued listeners. These programs, he added, would be enriched with research and knowledge about the individual and collective role of the individuals and the nation-building institutions in ensure pollution-free environment and due civic amenities conducive for a healthy society.

Shakeel underlined that it is for the first time in 16-year history of the AJK Radio Mirpur that an exclusive platform is being provided to the nation-building institutions to disseminate due healthy information and knowledge for the guidance of the masses through its broad-based programs of human interest.

Participants of the meeting unanimously decided that all public sector functionaries would always be available for providing effective informative programs of human development for the knowledge of the masses under the spirit to ensure their more better and vibrant role for the speedy progress and prosperity of the country.