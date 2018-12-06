Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the Press Council of Pakistan and Ministry of Information to jointly evolve a mechanism to address the grievances of the complainants and effective implementation on Code of Ethics for print media.

He was talking to Chairman Press Council of Pakistan Dr Salah-ud-Din Mengal who presented Annual Report of the Council to him in Islamabad today.

The President said media now is becoming a means of two-way communication where the general public is in a position to respond to or comment upon the information received through social media.

Secretary Information & Broadcasting Shafqat Jalil who was also present in the meeting informed the President that a concept paper on creation of Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority is in its final stages, which will be shared with the stakeholders as soon as it is finalised.

Separately, talking to a delegation led by MNA Saifur Rehman, President Dr Arif Alvi said that socio-economic development of erstwhile FATA is among top priorities of government.

He said that all possible measures are being taken to mainstream the people of tribal districts.

The President said the government is determined to ensure provision of justice, employment, quality education and healthcare facilities to the people of marginalized areas in order to bring them at par with other regions of the country.

Dr Arif Alvi expressed optimism that the country is now on the road to attain the national goal of peace and prosperity.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi in meeting with ambassador of Morocco Mohammed Karmoune, has emphasized further strengthening trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Morocco.

He said regular exchange of trade and business delegation is of pivotal importance in this regard.

The President said the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries is below its true potential, which needs to be increased.