Share:

ISLAMABAD - Off spinner Arsal Shaikh’s 5-wicket haul helped Diamond Club lift NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship 2018 trophy after routing Islamabad Hawks Club by 75 runs in the final here at Diamond Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA affairs MNA Ali Nawaz Awan graced the occasion as chief guest. In the final, Arsal grabbed 5-29 to completely demolish Islamabad Hawks. Batting first, Diamond posted 255-8 in allotted 40 overs. It was once again prolific left-hander Ali Sarfraz, who provided much-needed stand top Diamond Club as he hammered polished 69 while Sajawal Riaz contributed 64 and Sohail Ahmed 40. Jalal Khan claimed 3-44 and Farmanullah 3-49.

Hawks Club were in dire strides and lost key wickets at regular intervals. The only key contributors for Hawks were Riaz Khan (42) and Hamayun (40). The final was played in colour kits and with white balls. Arsal Sheikh was declared man of the final for his outstanding bowling.

The prize distribution ceremony of six tournaments took place. The chief guest gave away winning trophy and Rs 50,000 cash award to Diamond captain Shahazad Azam Rana while Islamabad Hawks’ captain Farmanullah Khan received runners-up trophy and Rs 25,000 cash. National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) sports head and former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim, international player Imad Wasim, Rawalpindi Region head coach Sabih Azhar, Fata Region head coach Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai, Chairman US 31 Ali Khan, ICA president Nasir Iqbal, Irfan Manzoor, Abrar Rizvi, Shabbir Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.

“We would strive to provide the best cricket infrastructure in Islamabad, besides providing patronage to Islamabad Cricket Association, Islamabad Region and cricket community,” said Ali Nawaz Awan, who vowed to help cricketers of the area to play in best conditions and build the city image at national and international level. Awan promised to build more grounds and extend full support to cricketers from Islamabad.

NBP sports head Iqbal Qasim and RCA president Shakil Shaikh also spoke on the occasion and said that Islamabad cricket would be lifted under the leadership of Ali Nawaz Awan and financial support of the NBP, who has been sponsoring the tournament for the 12 years consecutively.

The best batsman Sajawal Riaz, best bowler Muhammad Nadim, best wicketkeeper Irfan Khan and Rizwan Ali, all were given Rs 2000 cash each. Iqbal Qasim gave away prizes of NBP-ICA One-Day and T20 Tournaments 2017 to winners Punjab Club (Rs 40,000) and runners-up Classic Club (Rs 20,000), best batsman Shahid Ilyas, best bowler Raja Imran Ilyas, best wicketkeeper Sadam Achakzai and men of the final Usman Khan and Sohail Khan (Rs 2000 each). NBP-ICA T20 Cup 2017 winners Diamond Club, runners-up Classic Club and the best batsman Sajawal Riaz, best bowler Asjad Nawaz, best wicketkeeper Salman Haider and man of the final Shahzad Azam Rana were also rewarded by Iqbal Qasim.

Diamond Club President Zubair Shaikh (SP Islamabad) gave away prizes of ICA Cricket Championship 2018, joint winners Essco and Junoon Club, best batsman Shahid Ilyas, best bowler Munir-ur-Rehman Tanzi and best wicketkeeper Abdur Rehman. ZET CEO Najid Sadiq gave away prizes of ICA Cricket Championship 2016, winner XI-Star Club, runners-up Asif Memorial Club, best batsman Naeem Anjum, best bowler Azam Khan, best wicketkeeper Naeem Anjum and man of the final Azam Khan.

Imad Wasim gave away prizes of ICA T20 Cricket Tournament 2016 winners Classic Club, runners-up Diamond, best batsman Rohail Nazir, best bowler Shayan Shaikh, best wicketkeeper Salman Haider and man of the final Ali Nadim.