MULTAN - Over 0.8 million children up to the age of five year will be vaccinated in the upcoming three days round of anti-polio vaccination, to be started from December 10.

Chairing a meeting held here to review arrangements for the drive on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner said that 2,195 teams have been constituted to vaccinate the children. He said that all out resources would be utilised to make the drive successful and polio teams would go door to door to vaccinate all kids.

He warned that police action would be taken against all those parents who would bar polio teams from vaccinating kids. He disclosed that the district police had been issued direction for this purpose. He stressed upon the parents to get their children vaccinated to protect them from permanent disability.

Briefing the participants of the meeting, District Health Authority CEO Dr Munawar Qureshi said that special polio vaccination camps would be set up at general bus stand, railway station, airport and health outlets.

He added that teams would be available at these camps round the clock. He disclosed that a special control room has been set up at DC office to monitor performance of polio vaccination teams.

Meanwhile, the district administration continued operation against illegal bus and van stands across the city wherein dozens of bus stands were sealed and many makeshift stands were demolished.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of secretary Regional Transport Authority Kamran Bukhari leading a team, comprising police personnel and officials of the Municipal Corporation.

A number of buses that were accepting passengers from roads were fined. Kamran Bukhari said that FIRs would be got registered against those who have set up bus stands on green belts.

He said that general bus stand would soon be free from all encroachments and promised that all bus companies would get space in general bus stand in a proper way.

Crackdown on illegal

fuel stations goes on

A special task force sealed on Wednesday five petrol pumps and three oil agencies during crackdown on illegal fuel stations.

The force is led by AC City Qazi Mansoor which carried out surprise raids in different areas of the town and took pumping machines and other goods into custody. The task force conducted operation in Mumtazabad, Sewra Chowk, Shah Rukan-e-Alam and Chowk Kumharanwala areas on complaints regarding sale of petrol through illegal units.

Talking to the media, the AC City said that the district administration would not allow anyone to sell petrol or mobol oil illegally. He warned that cases would be registered against those storing petroleum products illegally under anti terrorism act.

57 PARKS TO BE REVAMPED

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ali Akbar Bhatti Wednesday said that 57 parks of the city would be renovated soon.

He expressed these views during a visit to Fort Qasim Bagh park here. He directed to plant grass and trees at the park besides improving cleanliness at parks and green belts.

He also directed the administration to ensure attendance and inspection registers in the parks. Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua said that clean and green campaign was underway in the city. The PHA DG issued suspension orders of an employee of Qasim Park over absence from duty.