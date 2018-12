Share:

GUJRANWALA: The black coats continued strike on 23rd consecutive days on Wednesday. The lawyers have been on strike to press their demand for the establishment of divisional bench of LHC at Gujranwala. The protesting lawyers blocked Sialkot Road and chanted slogans against the higher authorities for not fulfilling their demand. They pledged to continue the protest until the divisional bench of LHC is set up.–Staff Reporter