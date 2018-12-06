Share:

QUETTA: Provincial Election Commissioner Niaz Muhammad Khan on Wednesday completed preparation for in PB-47 Kech-III by-election which will be held on Thursday. Talking to media, he said levies force and Frontier Corps personnel had been deployed at 60 polling stations. He said around 56,772 voters will cast their votes. At least 12 candidates will be contesting the by-poll. However, BAP’s Abdul Rauf Rind was declared a successful candidate on PB-47 in general election. The Election commission dismissed his election on dual nationality.–APP