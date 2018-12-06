Share:

Head of Department of Islamic Studies of Government College University (GCU) has stressed the need for following Sunnah. “Following Sunnah is the solution to today’s problems,” he said while addressing at a Milad at the Govt Islamia College Railway Road Wednesday. Principal Prof Tahir Javaid chaired the conference and said that the true spirit of Milad was to follow the life and principles of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He cited examples to solve the problems through the Sunnah. –PR