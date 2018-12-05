Share:

Rawalpindi-Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son in law Capt (R) Safdar was brought to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology for routine medical check up here on Wednesday. A team of doctors led by Head of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology and leading cardiologist Maj Gen (R) Dr Azhar Kiyani examined the patient and advised him bed rest. Capt (R) Safdar is sick since last many days and has been brought from Lahore to RIC for check on advice of doctors. Earlier, the doctors of RIC had implanted a stent on his blocked artery during the days he was confined in Adiala Jail.