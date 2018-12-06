Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan said on Wednesday that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s ideology about Pakistan was a modest society based on Islamic teachings.

He said this while addressing a function on “Quaid-i-Azam’s Ideology of State and Present Pakistan” organized by Hamdard Foundation Pakistan’s (Hamdard Thinkers’ Forum) here at a local hotel. He said, “The Two-Nation Theory states that Muslims and Hindus are two separate nations with different ideologies.” He said that Islam teaches tolerance, love, peace, brotherhood and many developed countries like America had adopted Islam’s ideology regarding politics and social life to a great extent.

The minister prayed that may Allah Almighty give us an ability to make the country a modest society under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Qayyum Nizami and other speakers also highlighted Quaid-i-Azam ideology of state and stressed the need for playing collective role for the progress and development of the country.