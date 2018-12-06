Share:

GUJRANWALA - Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in 23 hits during the past 48 hours. Police sources informed that armed men snatched Rs50,000 and a cell phone from Mansha in Ladhewala Warriach while in Aroop area, swindlers took away Rs37,000, gold ornaments, and a cell phone from Sagheer.

In Kamoke Saddr, bandits took away Rs300,000, gold ornaments, and cell phones from Aftab; in Qila Didar Singh, Atif was deprived of Rs120,000, two cell phones at gunpoint; in Ladhewala Warriach, dacoits looted Rs200,000, a cell phone, and a gold ring from Wasif; in Gujranwala Saddr, swindlers took away Rs42,000, a gold chain, and a cell phone from Murad.

In Ghakkar Mandi, bandits snatched Rs60,000 and a cell phone from Mureed; in Baghbanpura police limits, armed men intercepted Usman and looted Rs210,000, a gold locket set, and a cell phone; in Wazirabad Saddr police limits, armed men snatched Rs150,000 and a cell phone from Waqas; in Ferozewala, armed men entered the house of Rashid and looted Rs70,000, gold ornaments, and a cell phone; in Peoples Colony police limits, Waseem was deprived of Rs100,000, gold ornaments, and cell phones at gunpoint; in Wahdat Colony, dacoits took away Rs50,000 and gold ornaments from Majid; in Cantt area, bandits snatched Rs40,000 and cell phones from Gulfam; in Qila Didar Singh, Jahangir was deprived of Rs67,000, a gold locket, and a cell phone at gunpoint; in Sohdra, swindlers took away Rs50,000, a cell phone, and gold ornaments from Mehak; in Gujranwala Saddr, armed men looted Rs100,000 and two cell phones from Hanif; in Ahmed Nagar, bandits snatched Rs30,000 and a cell phone from Dastgir while in Kamoke Saddr police limits, Basharat was deprived of Rs100,000, gold ornaments, and cell phones at gunpoint.

In different theft incidents, unknown thieves swept the houses of Mehmood, Waleed, Ikram, Tariq, and Asfand while the car of Hamza was stolen from Model Town. Police registered cases.

STATE LAND RETRIEVED

A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), in result of a crackdown, got vacated state land from the land grabbers in Gujrat the other day. ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told the media that the ACE authorities received information that some influential land grabbers had occupied the state land worth millions of rupees, and they have constructed shops there.

During investigation, it was revealed that accused Akmal Hussan and M Ashraf had constructed the shops at the state land, and they were receiving the rent of these shops. After approval from the higher authorities, an ACE team retrieved the land from the land grabbers, and it also started further investigation to identify the Municipal Corporation officers who allegedly allowed the land grabbers to construct shops on the state land.