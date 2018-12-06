Share:

LAHORE - UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-zabi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here at his office on Wednesday.

Various matters including promotion of bilateral relations of Pakistan and UAE came under discussion in the meeting.

It was agreed to strengthen and promote economic ties and investment while the proposal of setting up the Pakistan-UAE Business Council also came under discussion.

It was further decided to increase the close ties so as to enhance the investment and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar invited the UAE investors to invest in special economic zones.

Usman Buzdar said Pakistan and UAE were enjoying historical relations and vowed that these relations would be further extended under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the foreign investors were given special incentives in Punjab and UAE’s investment companies would be fully welcomed.

He appreciated UAE’s cooperation in the development of the country, adding the collaboration was highly valued.

“We want to further strengthen the mutual ties in various sectors including trade, investment, energy, water projects, culture and tourism”, he said and added the time has come to transform the Pakistan-UAE relations into strong economic ties and exchange of business-to-business delegations was necessary in this regard. He said, “it was my desire to visit the UAE as soon as possible”, the CM concluded.

Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-zabi said, “Pakistan is our second home and bilateral ties will be further strengthened.” He said the UAE leadership was standing along with Pakistan and provide every sort of cooperation to it.

He said that UAE’s companies were interested to make investment in Pakistan, adding UAE wanted to invest in special economic zones in water projects, energy and other sectors.

He termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to UAE as helpful to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation, saying, these relations would be transformed into strong economic ties with mutual efforts.

Spokesman to the CM, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Advisor Akram Chaudhry, Chairman P&D, Principal Secretary and others were also present on the occasion.

Separately, Cuban Ambassador Gabriel Tiell Capote called on Punjab CM Usman Buzdar at his office. On this occasion, different matters of mutual interest including promotion of bilateral cooperation in healthcare and other sectors came under discussion. The Cuban ambassador congratulated Usman Buzdar on becoming the chief minister.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said, they had come into power in the name of change and the government was fully committed to bringing about positive change. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken numerous unprecedented steps in a short span of time and the government was taking every possible step to provide qualitative facilities to general public.

“We will seek necessary cooperation from anywhere it is available,” he added.

The chief minister said, Cuba had made its health sector a role model and the system was an example of its kind, adding the Punjab government was ready to benefit from Cuban expertise in health sector.

The Cuban Ambassador said his government was desirous of cooperation with the incumbent government in health and other sectors.

Development projects reviewed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a high-level meeting to review progress on development projects and public welfare schemes here on Wednesday. In the meeting, the chief minister said that comprehensive strategy has been devised to develop far-flung and backward areas of the province. He said the government’s development programme to ensure equal development in all areas of the province, asserting that backward areas would also be developed and prosperous as durable development helps improve quality of life of the common man.

Buzdar said that timely completion of development schemes would benefit the general public. Though a proper monitoring system has been devised for public welfare schemes, he was also monitoring progress on development schemes.

Punjab Planning and Development Department (P&D) Chairman, Provincial Secretaries of Finance, Communication and Works and P&D were also present.