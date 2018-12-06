Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Wednesday accepted exemption plea of former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in illegal appointments case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan conducted the proceedings. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s counsel appeared before the court and pleaded with the court to exempt his client from today’s hearing due to illness.

The court allowed the request and adjourned the matter till December 19.

The court also recorded statement of a prosecution witness during the proceedings and summoned the further witnesses, on next date of hearing. NAB had filed the reference against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and others in 2016, alleging, the accused disregarded, disobeyed and deviated from the recruitment rules and made 437 illegal appointments in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO).