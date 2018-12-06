Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Women Development Minister Ashfiya Riaz Fatiyana opened a Daycare Centre established by the Women Development Department at the Punjab Forensic Science Agency Wednesday. Women Development Department Secretary Irum Bukhari was also present. Ashfiya Riaz Fatiyana said that establishing Day Care Centers in Punjab is a demand-driven initiative to facilitate working women. She stated that with the provision of care and safety of their children through day care centers being established by Women Development Department, the economic empowerment of women will be boosted in the province, in line with the vision of PTI government.

Irum Bukhari informed the participants that 75 Day Care Centers have been established across Punjab and WDD is currently engaged in expansion of this service to every public and private sector workplace that employs women.

She said that application forms for establishing Day Care Centres are available on WDD website and invited organizations in the province to avail the grant for establishing DCCs, which would translate into higher productivity of their female employees.