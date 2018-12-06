Share:

ISLAMABAD - Delimitation of constituencies in tribal districts for elections on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly will be completed by end of current month.

Sources in the Election Commission said that elections for provincial assembly seats will be held in May next year.

Meanwhile, the KP government has divided seven tribal districts of the erstwhile FATA into 702 village and neighbourhood councils to introduce the three-tier local government system there.

Sources said that division of tribal districts into village and neighbourhood councils was a prerequisite exercise for the implementation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act, 2013.

According to the preliminary report, the seven tribal districts consist of 702 councils including 628 village and 74 neighbourhood councils.