Share:

Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday denotified Mian Ziaur Rehman, the PML-N’s MPA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, after his disqualification in a fake degree case.

Rehman was re-elected MPA from Mansehra’s PK-30 constituency in the July 25 general elections this year.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) had de-seated him and disqualified him for life to hold any public office in 2013 after his degree was found fake. However, Rehman had obtained a stay order from the Supreme Court that same year against his disqualification.

While withdrawing the notification of his victory in the July 25 polls following apex court order, the ECP today declared the PK-30 seat vacant. The commission is expected to issue a schedule for a by-election in the Mansehra constituency in the coming days.

According to the PHC judgment, Rehman in his elusive declaration in the nomination form had stated his educational qualification as BA on the basis of a ‘Sanad’ — that was found to be fake and fabricated.