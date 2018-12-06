Share:

The National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday arrested a retired military officer in connection with Pak-Arab Housing Society. Major (retired) Ghulam Murtaza was arrested by anti-graft agents shortly after he landed at the Lahore airport and reached his house. A NAB spokesman said the accused was hiding abroad and he was arrested as he returned to the country. Ghulam Murtaza, the deputy administrator of the housing society, in connivance with the main accused committed corruption worth Rs 18 billion. Major retired Murtaza will be produced before the accountability court for physical remand on Thursday (today).