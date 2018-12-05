Share:

The population of Turbat is too large and this city is known a place of problems. If we go for seeing the materials which are being sold in shops mostly they are expired and people don’t care about them and they buy them and while they use them directly they suffer from many kind of diseases and which can be dangerous for ones life. It is fact that many children have been the hunting of this, and some of them became sick and still these date expired materials are being sold in Turbat.

These shopkeepers knew that these things are expired but still they are selling them very well, it is a big guilty that they are doing, they are playing the lives of people. Therefore, I suggest you all that before buying things you must see the date expired date of a thing and go for buying them. And I request to the government to have a strong action and punish the shopkeepers who sell expired medicines.

MUNEEB MAQSOOD,

Singanisar, November 21.