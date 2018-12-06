Share:

MOSCOW - The number of deaths from terrorist attacks across the world fell by 27 percent in 2017, an annual report released by the Institute for Economics and Peace global think tank showed on Wednesday.

“The total number of deaths fell by 27 per cent between 2016 and 2017... With 94 countries improving, compared to 46 that deteriorated. This is the highest number of countries to record a year on year improvement since 2004 and reflects the increased emphasis placed on countering terrorism around the world since the surge in violence in 2013,” the Global Terrorism Index report said.

In total, there were 18,814 terrorism-related deaths in 2017. According to the report, 79 countries recorded at least one terrorism-related death in 2016 and 67 countries recorded deaths the following year.

The report named Iraq, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Syria, Pakistan, Somalia, India, Yemen, Egypt and Philippines as the countries that account for 84 percent of all deaths from terrorism in 2017. The report also declared the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) as the “deadliest global terrorist group.”

According to the report, the greatest improvement occurred in Iraq, where the number of deaths decreased by 52 percent to 4,721 in 2017. Syria also saw a big decrease, with the number of deaths dropping 49 percent from 2016 to 1,096 the following year.

The report went on to state that the sharp decline in the number of deaths in Iraq and Syria mainly resulted from the Islamic State’s continuing demise — the number of deaths from attacks by the group fell 52 percent last year.

Europe showed the biggest improvement as a region and marked a definite fall in terrorism activities. In Western Europe the number of deaths from terrorism fell by 52 percent to 81 in 2017. The most significant falls in numbers were recorded in France, Germany and Belgium.

According to the report, there is a threat emerging from “far-right political terrorism,” which was the cause of 66 deaths in Western Europe and North America between 2013 and 2017. Of those, 17 deaths and 59 attacks occurred in 2017 alone.

The report also estimated the economic impact of terrorism, coming out with $52 billion in economic loss. It argued, however, that “the true economic impact of terrorism is likely to be much higher.”

The Global Terrorism Index report analyses the impact of terrorism for 163 countries. It examines and quantifies socioeconomic conditions and geopolitical drivers of terrorism, as well as long-term trends in terrorism and terrorist strategies.