Share:

LAHORE (PR): Financial Inclusion is at the core of HBL’s business focus and HBL continuously strives to develop inclusive products for SMEs.

To facilitate financial inclusion and capacity building, HBL has partnered with Muller & Phipps to offer first of its kind working capital financing solution. Through this initiative, pharmaceutical whole sellers and chemists associated with M&P will be able to avail convenient working capital financing without providing mortgage or fixed assets as security. This MOU was signed by Aamir Irshad– Head of Branch Banking HBL and Kamran Nishat –CEO Muller & Phipps in presence of Asif Riaz–Head Retail Lending HBL and Mr. Saulat Ali Khan – Head of Corporate Banking South HBL.