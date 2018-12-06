Share:

LAHORE - ICI Pakistan and Akzonobel won their round matches against Honda and Jazz in the 2nd Premier Super League matches played here at Valencia Cricket Ground. In the first match played at Valencia Cricket Ground, ICI Pakistan beat Honda by 55 runs. ICI Pakistan piled up a total of 162 runs while chasing the target, Honda were all out for paltry 107 runs. Muhammad Yousaf from ICI Pakistan played a significant role in his team’s triumph as he first slammed 53 runs and then captured three wickets to emerge as man of the match. In the second match, Akzonobel beat Jazz by 17 runs. In the first innings, Akzonobel scored 145 runs for the loss of five wickets while defending target, Jazz could score 126 runs losing all their wickets. Imran Bukhari clinched 4 wickets and also scored 24 runs to earn man of the match award. In the second edition of the Premier Super League, top eight teams of corporate sector have been participating.–Staff Reporter