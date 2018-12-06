Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court on Wednesday directed administration of Pakistan Institution of Medical Sciences to constitute a medical board to ascertain health of former senator Faisal Raza Abidi seeking post-arrest bail in a case related to defamation of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

A Division Bench of the IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition seeking bail for Abidi on medical grounds and directed the PIMS administration to constitute the board within one week.

The court observed that it would decide the bail plea in the light of report of the medical board.

Abidi has approached the IHC to seek bail on medical grounds as the Anti-Terrorism Court, Islamabad had earlier turned down the application of former senator seeking bail after arrest after the prosecutor adopted that the accused had in an interview aired on a private television channel tried to blackmail the top judge.

However, the counsel for Abidi contended before the court that there was nothing on record showing his client had threatened any member of the judiciary.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked Abidi under Pakistan Penal Code and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

According to the FIR registered against the former senator, Abidi with criminal intent and ulterior motives and without lawful justification had used sarcastic, derogatory, disrespectful and defamatory language against the chief justice. It said that his remarks were tantamount to creating a sense of fear, panic and insecurity among the government, general public and society.

It said that Abidi was prima facie guilty of offences punishable under sections 10 (a), 11 and 20 of the Electronic Crimes Act, read with sections 109 and 509 of the PPC.

Abidi is also facing other FIRs registered at the Secretariat police station under PPC’s sections 228, 500, 505 (ii) and 34, along with the ATA, in response to a complaint lodged by the SC public relations officer Shahid Hussain Kamboyo for using threatening language and levelling allegations against government institutions and individuals holding the highest constitutional posts.