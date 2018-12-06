Share:

ISLAMABAD - Japan on Wednesday lent full support to efforts for peace in Afghanistan through political reconciliation in order to end decades-old Afghan conflict.

These views were expressed by National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of Japan Kentaro Sonoura during his meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

A statement issued by the ISPR said that Kentaro Sonoura expressed full support of his government for peace in Afghanistan through political reconciliation.

It further said that matters of mutual interest, including bilateral security cooperation and overall regional situation, were discussed during the meeting.

The developments took place the same day Pakistan assured all-out support to the US for a negotiated settlement of the Afghan conflict.

COAS LAUDS EDUCATIONIST ABIDI’S SERVICES

APP adds: Renowned educationist Syed Azhar Hussain Abidi Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

Abidi has provided counseling and assisted more than 15,000 Pakistani students including wards of martyrs for their studies abroad on full/partial scholarships over the last two decades, an Inter Services Public Relations press release said.

The COAS appreciated the services rendered by him toward promotion of education in the country.