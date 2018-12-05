Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Jessie J is looking forward to relaxing and getting back to normality after her current tour ends this week. Jessie J joked that she can't wait to hang up her "gold catsuit" after her current tour ends. The 30-year-old star is looking forward to some downtime after she wraps her current run in support of her latest LP, 'ROSE', at Cologne Palladium in Germany. The singer – who is dating Channing Tatum – admitted she can't wait to get back to normality and be able to speak for long periods without fearing she will lose her voice.

She quipped: "I never want to wear a gold catsuit ever again. [Laughs] Honestly, I'm just looking forward to not setting my alarm and eating three meals a day of whatever I want because I can do it in my kitchen. And just being with friends and family and being able to talk for as long as I want without being terrified I'm going to lose my voice."