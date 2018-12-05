Share:

LOS ANGELES-'Night School' star Kevin Harthas been announced as the host of the 2019 Academy Awards, and he is delighted for ''the opportunity of a lifetime'' to be at the helm of the Oscars.

Taking to social media, he wrote: ''For years I have been asked if I would ever host the Oscars and my answer was always the same.

''I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's supposed to. I am so happy to say the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars.'' Hart, 39, praised the ''legendary'' stars who have come before him as Oscars host, and said his late mother Nancy would be delighted.

He said: ''I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time... To be able to join the legendary list of hosts that have graced the stage is unbelievable. ''I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now... I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time.