Rawalpindi-Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that the PTI government has failed in mitigating the maladies of masses.

The PML-N stalwart also hinted that incumbent government would not be to complete its tenure due to poor performance.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will reshuffle in the federal cabinet, a move which will bring good for the country,” said Abbasi at ‘Meet the Press’in Rawalpindi Press Club.

Accompanied by former Information Minister Maryum Aurangzeb and former MNA Malik Shakil Awan, the senior PML-N leader said that Imran Khan will kick out its own ministers as soon as they failed to deliver but the move will not work for betterment of the performance of the government.

Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan claims that Army supports PTI manifesto, Khaqan Abbasi said that Army always supported the government not any political party or its manifesto.

“The PTI government is direction-less and has no policy to pull the country out of financial crises. People are laughing at Prime Minister over his performance in the last 90 or 100 days,” he said.

He further added “If PTI learnt from the past then they would have good policies for every sector but instead they remained busy maligning the govt in the last five years,” he said.

He said that the Stock index stood at its highest level in the tenure of PML-N government while during the PTI government, it crashed many times. “The businesses have suffered in the last three months and inflation has increased many fold,” he said.

The finance minister, he alleged, presented a rosy picture of the economy while the country faced the worst financial crises.

“PTI ministers are telling lies and it did not happen in the past decades,” he said.

He said that the prime minister contradicted the statements of the minister and vice versa. “They had only one point in common: using foul language against the opposition,” he said.

He accused the PTI government of taking political revenge from the opposition and making false cases against the leaders. “One cannot find any example of the cases against PML-N President and Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif.

After 60 days in remand, the prosecution failed to establish any crime against him,” he said.