PESHAWAR (APP): Provincial Minister for Mines and Mineral Development Dr Amjad Ali said Wednesday over Rs501.293 million was collected on account of minerals so far, exceeding the total amount accumulated over the same period last year by more than Rs 50 million. Briefing media regarding the department’s performance with regard to first 100-days plan, the provincial ministers said Lincecing authority and Mineral Tiles Committee had expedited work on disposal of applications, deciding on a total of 68 applications during the same period. He said the department was not oblivious to the stakeholders’ problems and complaint cell had been set up in mineral directorate which had received 16 complaints. Out of the total, Dr Amjad Ali said, six complaints had been addressed while remaining had been forwarded to officers concerned for further action. He said the department had also robust mechanism by introducing a management information system.

to discourage illegal mining practices, adding the system would also help collect more revenue for provincial kitty.

He said first ever mining cadastre system was being introduced in the province, entailing online reporting through automatic way besides determining mineral rights of business community.

The provincial minister said the project had been launched to conduct geological mapping and carve out a map identifying mineral sites in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that department recovered Rs 46.466 million on account of excise duty against target of Rs 115 million for 2018-19.

He said that miners were being extended free treatment in 12 well-equipped dispensaries, adding advertisement had been published seeking applications from sons of miners or laborers for admissions in medical and engineering colleges.

Similarly, he added that advertisement had been published in national dailies for freed education to children under scholarship programme, adding work centers were being started for free treatment through telemedicine.

He said process had been launched for extending scholarships to miners with disabilities besides initiating scholarships for trainee minors.

He said that a total of 451 inspections were conducted on land and deep land mines and implanted act 1923-19(i) on 58 mines, adding a total of 724 mines were registered receiving Rs425000 registration fee.

He said six complaints were received relating to mines which were addressed instantly, adding in this regard 11 inquires had been conducted so far, adding 18 applications had been forwarded to commissioner workman for compensation.

Dr Amjad Ali said that three training courses had been conducted and enlightened the participants about new techniques.