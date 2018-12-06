Share:

KARACHI - Rangers claimed to have arrested six suspects including Lyari gangsters during separate raids in various localities of the city.

Ranger’s spokesperson said that the paramilitary troops conducted raids in parts of old city areas including Chakiwara and Kharadar and arrested three suspects during the raids. The suspects arrested were later identified as Azam, Abdul Khalil and Abdul Aziz. Rangers spokesperson claimed that the suspects arrested were associated with the Sheraz Comrade and Uzair Baloch groups of Lyari gangsters and were involved in drug peddling.

The rangers also arrested three more suspects during raids conducted in Steel Town and Zaman Town localities. The suspects arrested included Waleed Ali Shaikh, Nadeem Ali and Ehtisham. According to the Rangers spokesperson, the accused persons were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies. The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and drugs from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal formalities.

NUTS’ SMUGGLING BID FOILED

Pakistan Customs claimed to have foiled a smuggling bid of betel nuts in Karachi from Lahore.

According to Customs spokesperson, Anti-Smuggling squad’s deputy collector headquarters Muhammad Faisal after receiving an information about the smuggling bid of betel nuts formed a special team and the team of the Customs’ Preventive intercepted a trailer on Super highway and recovered 17,500 kilogrammes smuggled betel nuts which was packed in 175 bags.

The spokesperson said that the recovered betel nuts worth is Rs48, 12,500 in the local market, adding that the Customs officials also seized a trailer worth Rs5,500,000. The officials also arrested a driver and a cleaner of the trailer. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.