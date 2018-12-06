Share:

KARACHI - Police Wednesday took a man into custody after he climbed an electric pole with threatening to commit suicide in Korangi locality.

Police officials said a young man identified as Muhammad Shakir, a resident of Shah Faisal Colony had climbed up to a high tension wire electricity pole in near Singer Chowrangi in Korangi Industrial area and succeeded in immediately catching the attention of media persons, police, rescue teams and a huge number of people who gathered at the spot.

According to Korangi SSP Ali Raza, the police also tried to convince him to come down but he remained there for over four hours until he was brought down by a rescue team using a fire brigade department’s snorkel. Police officials said that the man used to work at a garment factory, adding that he is also a drug addict. Police officials said that they also recovered drugs from his motorcycle. Police officials said that the man was mentally unstable and had multiple demands before coming down from an electricity pole such as of getting marriage and transfer of the Awami Colony police station SHO. Police officials said that a man was taken into custody while his family was also called to a police station.