LAHORE -  Nicholas Maria Ruiz and Raja Arslan Najeeb guided PBG/Remounts to a convincing 7-4 victory over AOS Polo team in the Lahore Open Polo Championship 2018 match played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

Nicholas Maria Ruiz and Raja Arslan Najeeb displayed outstanding polo skills and techniques and slammed in four and three goals respectively in PBG/Remounts victory. From the losing side, Hashim Kamal Agha also played well and hammered a hat-trick and Goffredo Cutinelli contributed one, but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their team.

AOS Polo team opened their account through a fabulous field goal by Hashim Kamal, which gave them 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as Nicholas struck an equalizer to draw the score at 1-1. In the dying moments of the first chukker, Hashim Kamal netted one more goal to complete his brace and also provide AOS team 2-1 lead. Despite a number of attacks by both sides on each other’s goals, no goal was scored and second chukker proved to be goalless one.

The highly-charged third chukker saw PBG/Remounts converting five out of six goals while AOS team could score only one. Raja Arslan hammered a hat-trick and Nicholas a brace for PBG/Remounts and onle goal for AOS was converted by Goffredo. The third chukker ended with PBG/Remounts having healthy 6-3 lead.

In the fourth and last chukker, both the sides struck one goal apiece - Hashim hit for losing side and Nicholas for winning side - as PBG/Remounts emerged winners by 7-4 margin. Bilal Haye and Eulogio Celestino supervised the match as field umpires. Today (Thursday), two matches will be played as in the first encounter, BBj Pipes will vie against Barry’s at 2:00 pm while Jubilee Insurance will play against Newage/Diamond Paints in the second match at 3:00pm.

