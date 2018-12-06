Share:

MOSCOW - Over 600 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for the Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees said on Wednesday.

“Over the past day, in total, 604 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 115 people (34 women and 58 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 489 people (147 women and 250 children) from Jordan via the Nassib CP,” the center said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that 207 internally displaced Syrians had returned to their homes over the given period.

According to the bulletin, the Syrian engineering units also defused 34 explosive devices in the provinces of Homs, Damascus and Quneitra.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country’s territories that were seized by terrorists.

, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.