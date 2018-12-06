Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Football Association’s (PFA) executive committee has imposed temporary suspension on PFA President Sardar Naveed Haidar Khan.

In a letter issued with consent of executive members Sheikh Iqbal, Raja Ishtiaq, Rana Shaukat and Sheikh Khalid, it is stated that PFA do not have a constitution as yet, therefore, all the member units are required to follow the PFF Constitution as per Article 15 – 1(a) whereby it states that all the PFF members are bound to follow PFF constitution, statutes, regulations, directives and decisions of FIFA, AFC and PFF at all time.

PFA executive committee members said that Naveed Haidar has grossly violated PFF statutes and codes by undertaking the unilateral, unauthorized/illegal actions. “Without getting the mandatory express approval of the executive committee, he had illegally submitted the names of the three PFA representatives to Advocate Shoaib Shaheen for the PFF elections being held on December 12 on the order of the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan dated November 14, 2018. No meeting of the PFA executive committee was held and in the lust of power, no respect for the law in place and complete disrespect of the principle of the separation of powers clearly defined in the PFF Constitution,” they said.

“There is only provision of five vice presidents elected by PFA Congress and duly notified but Sardar Naveed has appointed two more additional vice presidents through a unilateral decision which is above and beyond the scope of his powers, they said and also raised questions about the appointment of divisional coordinators without any approval from the PFA executive committee.

Sardar Naveed has been directed to explain his viewpoint by December 10, 2018 to the PFA executive committee, which provisionally suspended Sardar suspended till next PFA Congress from all football activities.