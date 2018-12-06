Share:

ISLAMABAD – PFF election returning officer Amir Salim Rana has issued directives to PFF Secretary Col (R) Ahmed Yar Lodhi to publish all the stuff related to PFF elections on official website of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF). The directives were made after a meeting of PFF elections 2018 voters (congress members) held at Supreme Court of Pakistan building on Wednesday. All the congress members paid tributes to former PFF election returning officer M Shoaib Shaheen and offered their all-out support to Amir Salim Rana for conducting the elections in a befitting manner. Amir Salim said PFF elections will be conducted as per schedule on December 12 at Supreme Court building. PFA’s Sardar Naved Haider, Malik M Amir Dogar and Faqir Muhammad, KP’s Syed Zahir Shah, M Nauman, M Salim, IFA’s Ch M Salim, Wapda’s M Razzaq, PIA’s Syed Basharat Ali, HEC’s M Asif, Army’s Maj Syed Gayoor Ali Hamdani, Pakistan Referees Association’s Qazi Asif and national women champion Army’s Nesha Ashraf attended the meeting. Meanwhile, PFF presidential candidate from KP Syed Zahir Ali Shah has convene the meeting of his group today (Thursday) to discuss important issues as today is last date for filing nomination papers.–Staff Reporter