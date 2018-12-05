Share:

Islamabad-Islamabad police on Wednesday performed a mock exercise to prepare itself for tackling any kind of emergency situation.

A police spokesman said the exercise was carried out around Chinese embassy here. Senior officials of police including Bomb Disposal Squad, police commandos, Pakistan Rangers, Rescue-15, CID, CIA & Special Branch of Islamabad police, Traffic Division and ambulances participated in the rehearsal.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, the rehearsal was conducted under supervision of SSP (Operations) Syed Waqar Uddin Syed, SSP (Security) Muhammad Suleman and SSP Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari.

During the exercise, police officials along with commandos rushed to the site, cordoned off the area and took their positions within approach time. Strict checking on entry and exit points was ensured.

The purpose of the rehearsal was to prepare cops for emergency situation and to ensure security in the federal capital, according to the police.

Meanwhile, Noon police have arrested ten persons after police encounter allegedly involved in land grabbing activities and illegal occupation of private properties. According to details, Noon police received information regarding firing between two groups of land grabbers at Zamurd Valley along the motorway. Following this information, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed constituted a special police team and sent it at the site.