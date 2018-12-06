Share:

Dozens of policewomen were deployed at police pickets in different parts of the provincial metropolis for security searches, officials said on Wednesday. According to SP (Mobiles) Asad-ur-Rahman, at least 88 policewomen were deployed at different pickets including the checkpoints located on the entry and exit points of the city. They would work in two different shifts. These female constables are deployed to check women passengers at the entry and exit points of the metropolis.