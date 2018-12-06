Share:

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has made a Gas & Condensate Discovery at its exploration well Hadaf X-1 (ST) located in District Sanghar, Sindh Province.

Exploration well Hadaf X-1 (ST) was spudded-in on 29th August, 2018 and drilled to a depth of 3,700m to test the hydrocarbon potential of Massive Sands of Lower Goru Formation. Based on wireline logs, potential hydrocarbon bearing zones were identified inside target reservoirs.

This discovery will add additional hydrocarbon reserves and also enable the energy sector to reduce the gap between supply and demand of oil and gas during the current energy crisis in the country.