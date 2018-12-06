Share:

ISLAMABAD (APP): To facilitate the low income travelers from Peshawar to Karachi, Pakistan Railways will launch a new passenger train titled `Rahman Baba` on December 23. “Around 90 percent work of the train has been completed while the work left will be completed before the launch of the train,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP on Wednesday. He said all the racks of Rehman Baba Express had been ready and left racks would be completed soon as the railway workers were working day and night to complete it. The official said the new trains were receiving very good response from the people especially poor were very happy and waiting for the launch of train. To a question, he said Railways had increased freight train from 8 to 10 and two more trains would be added in the system, one in December and the other by January end. In this regard, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had already established a task force on freight trains to improve its business.

which is working vigorously to enhance number of food trains to overcome the deficit of the organization, he added.

He said Railways had already launched nine trains included Sindh Express, Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Express, Lahore-Faisalabad Non Stop, Mianwali Railcar, Rawalpindi Express, Mohenjodaro Express, Rohi Express and Dhabeji Express.